During a police raid, a samurai sword and cannabis were discovered.

Police raided residences in Merseyside and discovered a samurai sword and drugs.

Following an investigation into a conspiracy to distribute drugs and firearms as well as money laundering, Merseyside Police and a specialized organized crime squad searched properties in Bootle and Liverpool on Monday, October 5.

Police discovered a samurai sword and a large amount of cannabis after breaking into the premises.

Two males from Bootle, aged 44 and 31, and a man from Liverpool, aged 41, were arrested on suspicion of conspiring to provide Class A drugs and money laundering.

They were escorted to a nearby police station to be questioned.

The arrests are part of Operation Venetic, a nationwide operation.

