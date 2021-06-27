During a police raid, a cannabis farm was located inside a Walton property.

The farm was disassembled yesterday (Wednesday), and police and forensics personnel were in the area of Walton Village and Heathcote Road.

At this time, it is unknown how many cannabis plants were discovered or whether any arrests were made when the home was raided by authorities.

Walton Lane Local Policing sent out a message on Facebook thanking locals for their patience while the farm was being disassembled and explaining why police cars were stationed in the area.

If you suspect an address is being used for this reason, call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to report it anonymously.

