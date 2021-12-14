During a police chase, a quad bike driver sped towards youngsters playing.

During an unpredictable police chase that saw him reach speeds of 70 miles per hour, a quad bike driver narrowly avoided hitting cops, children, and other vehicles.

In March of this year, police chased James Ashworth for 15 minutes over roads and private land in the Knowsley area due to his erratic quad bike riding.

During the chase, Ashworth hit a high speed of 70 mph, drove the wrong way down a road, and sped his quad bike along a walkway where children were playing.

The government has announced For a valid Covid pass, Brits will require three vaccinations. Despite being involved in a motorbike accident a few years ago that left him without the use of one of his limbs, he continued to act recklessly.

Prosecutor Nardeen Nemat said Ashworth was seen in Cronton Colliery and escaped on his motorcycle when police tried to stop him.

The court heard that during the 15-minute chase in the early evening, Ashworth regularly drove much over the speed limit and rode his motorcycle erratically, endangering members of the public.

“At one point, he was driving along a footpath, and there were youngsters farther along the same path,” Ms Nemat explained.

“Thankfully, those kids heard the quadbike approaching and got out of the way.”

She claimed that when Ashworth was ultimately apprehended and found with cannabis, he originally assured the officers who questioned him that he had done nothing wrong. “I wasn’t going to stop; it was either get away or die.” Defending attorney Matthew Conway stated that his client now recognizes that his actions were exceedingly risky.

When he spoke with Ashworth, he said he didn’t deny making the statements, but that he quickly realized he was a “idiot” for saying them and driving the way he did.

Mr Conway explained that Ashworth’s use of cannabis, which is thought to be the reason he sped away from cops, was motivated by his lack of feeling in one arm, and that cannabis helped him fall asleep at night.

He also mentioned the 29-year-lack old’s of previous convictions and good character.

Recorder Richard Leiper, QC, the judge, said he believed Ashworth might be rehabilitated without a prison sentence, but that his actions were exceedingly hazardous. “Summary concludes,” Recorder Leiper added.