During a plane crash, Dad saves his daughter’s life by cradling her in his arms.

An 11-year-old girl’s final memory of her late father is him wrapping his arms around her during a plane accident on Saturday. The catastrophe on Beaver Island, Michigan, claimed the lives of four persons aboard the light-commuter plane, leaving Laney, a young girl, as the sole survivor.

In a Tuesday interview with ABC News transportation correspondent Gio Benitez, Laney’s mother, Christie Perdue, said, “Her last memory is her dad just grabbed her and held her really, really tight.”

Laney survived the incident with only minor injuries on one side of her body, while the other side was spared thanks to her father’s “huge, bear hugs,” according to Christie.

Mike Perdue, Laney’s father, was killed in the disaster, along with the pilot and two other people, Kate Leese and Adam Kendall. Leese and Kendall were flying with their dogs to the vet; unfortunately, the animals were also killed in the plane crash at Beaver Island’s Welke Airport.

Christie described her daughter’s survival of the deadly plane crash in which her husband died as “such a tragedy and such a miracle.”

Perdue’s business associate Ryan Wojan was flown in to Beaver Island on the same plane as the father and daughter three hours before they left Charlevoix for their journey and was planning to meet Perdue there. They had co-owned Smith Realty with Wojan, and the two avid anglers and hunters planned to get together on Beaver Island for the start of rifle deer season.

Wojan told CNN, “He was always a giver… he was such an important member of the community.”

Perdue spent the last minutes of his life covering his daughter as the plane crashed, according to Wojan.

“He took her in his arms and hugged her. “She has no recollection of anything save her papa squeezing her so hard,” he explained.

Wojan spoke with Perdue’s wife, who expressed her desire for “everyone to know who he was and how he gave his life for his daughter.”

Laney, one of the four children of the Perdues, is healing at a children’s hospital in Grand Rapids, Michigan. She underwent two surgery after suffering many fractures and is now believed to be safe.

Laney “is a real trooper.” Christie told ABC News, “She has five fractured bones all over the place, but she is amazing and inspiring.”

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.