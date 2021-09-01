During a personal crisis, the owner of a funeral home is accused of leaving 11 bodies stacked in the basement.

According to the Associated Press, the owner of a funeral company in Lewiston, Maine, is apologizing after reportedly storing bodies in a basement without refrigeration. His counsel claims the man was dealing with a personal problem at the time.

According to WMTW-TV, a letter from the attorney stated that Affordable Cremation Solutions owner Ken Kincer was suffering from substance misuse. The business owner’s life has been a “living nightmare” for the past year and a half, according to the letter.

In June, the Maine Board of Funeral Services shut down the funeral home and suspended its funeral licenses after discovering 11 unrefrigerated bodies stacked in the basement.

According to the Associated Press, the attorney representing the families suing Kincer expressed sympathy for Kincer’s predicament but said that the families are the true victims in the case. Taylor Asen stated, “I feel sad for Mr. Kincer.” “He had a trying year. We’ve all had a challenging year. Needless to say, this does not explain his behavior throughout the months in which he took bodies he couldn’t care for.”

Kincer’s lawyer, John Clifford, said Kincer resorted to binge drinking while going through a difficult divorce and his sister was undergoing cancer treatment. Clifford stated, “He is fully engulfed in depression and drunkenness.”

Kincer apologizes and regrets the sorrow and suffering he caused the families, according to his letter. Clifford wrote, “The death of a loved one is a terrible and frequently traumatic occurrence, and the additional grief that has come to them was certainly not his purpose.”

A funeral home operator’s license was suspended in Nevada in July after stacked bodies were discovered outside of refrigeration in a similar situation. The Hites Funeral Home and Cremation Service will be without a license for six months, according to the Nevada Current.

Investigators discovered a stench of decay and the unrefrigerated bodies of 11 people in the basement, citing a public health violation.

According to the TV station, the Board of Funeral Services is currently debating whether or not to reinstate Kincer’s operating license.

Following a lawsuit filed by the family of the deceased, the letter from his attorney was filed in court. This is a condensed version of the information.