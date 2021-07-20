During a pandemic-related Senate hearing, Fauci and Rand Paul spar.

In a Senate hearing on Tuesday, Anthony Fauci and Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky. fought over whether the National Institutes of Health sponsored the disputed Wuhan, China study that led to the coronavirus outbreak.

During a Senate Committee hearing on the government’s response to COVID-19, Paul slammed Fauci’s NIH-supported study, claiming that the NIH funded illegal gain of function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, which resulted in the deadly and spreadable virus. Paul has made this charge before, and Fauci has denied it. Fauci was also accused of lying to Congress, according to Paul. “I have not lied before Congress,” Fauci retorted. I’ve never lied, especially not in front of Congress. “The case is closed.”

Paul then quoted an academic publication claiming that the facility had engaged in illegal research in order to generate “possible pandemic diseases” that only exist in the lab. This claim was refuted by Fauci.

Fauci reprimanded the Kentucky Senator, saying, “You don’t know what you’re talking about.”

Paul retorted “No one is claiming that those viruses were to blame for the epidemic. The gain of function research was done in the lab and was financed by the National Institutes of Health. You can’t avoid it; it fits your description, and you’re obscuring the truth,” Paul explained.

The National Institutes of Health did sponsor a non-profit named the EcoHealth Alliance, which conducted bat coronavirus research at a lab in Wuhan.

Experts evaluated the study “up and down” and found it did not constitute gain of function research, according to Fauci.

“How can you argue that isn’t a function gain?” It’s a dance, and you’re doing it to avoid taking responsibility for 4 million people dying throughout the world as a result of a pandemic,” Paul yelled.

“You are claiming that what we did resulted in the deaths of individuals,” Fauci interjected later, implying that Paul was the one who was obfuscating the facts. I despise that, senator, and if anyone is lying here, it’s you,” he continued.

Since the start of the pandemic, the World Health Organization has been looking into the Wuhan Institute of Virology. The WHO has also requested further cooperation from the Chinese government, claiming that it has been denied access to the raw data needed for a more thorough investigation.

WHO Director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has urged China to be "open and cooperative."