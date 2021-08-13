During a nighttime raid, a cannabis farm was located and a man was arrested.

During a nighttime raid on a residence, cops discovered a cannabis farm.

Officers uncovered the’substantial’ cannabis farm on Elmridge in Skelmersdale last night and have already demolished it.

At this time, it is unknown how many cannabis plants were discovered after authorities raided the home.

The farm was fitted up with a complex electrical wiring system that featured a meter bypass.

One individual has been arrested on suspicion of cannabis manufacturing and electrical abstraction.

“Community intelligence is crucial in combatting drugs,” a Skelmersdale Police spokesperson said. If you have any information, you may report it anonymously to Crimestoppers or report it online via the Lancashire Police website.”

