During a narcotics drop-off, a woman hoping to make it as a dealer was stopped.

A woman was found with 186 wraps of heroin and 311 wraps of crack cocaine while attempting to establish herself as a dealer.

Kelly Munn, 34, of Anfield Road, was apprehended trafficking £5,000 worth of class A drugs between Liverpool and Northwich.

Officers stopped Munn as she was driving her Kia Rio on the A556 near Northwich for a traffic violation, but when they searched her vehicle, they discovered hundreds of wraps of heroin and crack cocaine.

Officers discovered Munn had been residing at a hotel in Northwich while moving drugs from Liverpool into the area during later investigations.

Munn was sentenced to three years and six months in prison today (Thursday, August 5), when she appeared in Chester Crown Court.

The 34-year-old pled guilty to two counts of possession with intent to distribute Class A narcotics earlier this year (heroin and crack cocaine).

“This case forms part of our ongoing crackdown on county lines drug dealing and I hope it acts as a warning to those who are looking to target the Northwich area,” said detective constable Claire Heatley, of the Northwich Pro-active squad, following today’s sentencing.

“It was evident from our inquiries that Munn was attempting to establish herself as a dealer in the Northwich region. She’d set up shop in a motel in town and was connected to a number of local drug addicts.

“Thanks to our efforts, we were able to apprehend Munn and about £5,000 worth of class A drugs on their way out of Northwich’s streets.”

Northwich Local Policing Unit Chief Inspector Gary Smith said: “Illegal drugs have a tremendous negative impact on our communities, and we are dedicated to doing everything we can to remove individuals involved in their supply from our communities.”

“Public information is critical, and I encourage anyone with information on suspected drug-related activities in their community to contact us.

“You will be heard, and we will look into the situation.”

You can report suspected drug dealing directly to Cheshire Constabulary by dialing 101 or filling out the form at https://www.cheshire.police.uk/ro/report.