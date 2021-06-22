During a MOT, a mechanic discovers a python under the hood.

When an auto technician spotted a python under the bonnet of a Vauxhall Vivaro that came in for its MOT, he was taken aback.

The snake, which belonged to the vehicle’s owner’s nine-year-old stepson, had escaped a fortnight before when its tank was left open overnight.

The Sunfire Royal Ball Python, which was more than a metre long, was discovered curled up on top of the engine at CSN Autos in Wymondham, Norfolk, on Monday.

When the garage owner first called her partner Jim Catton, 32, to inform him about the car’s concealed occupant, Sophie Turner, 30, assumed he was “winding us up.”

In May, she added, her son Ellis received the snake, which he called Gav after his late uncle.

Her son left the tank door open by accident a fortnight ago.

“That was during the heat wave,” she explained.

“His bedroom window was wide open, and his bedroom door was closed.

“Clearly, the snake slithered away.”

She stated she heard a neighbor’s son scream that night and wondered why, and her neighbor said the boy thought he saw a snake the next morning.

She said they laughed about it at the time, but her companion later discovered the python had vanished.

Ellis was “overjoyed” to see Gav again, and she added they were lucky the snake was still in the car because they had been traveling around in it for the past two weeks.

“We’ve been out in the car since then — dinosaur park, Great Yarmouth, shopping, fishing, everywhere – and he was certainly in the bonnet the whole time,” Ms Turner added.

“We were fortunate in that we had fed the snake.

“He had a mouse a few days before he died, which would have helped him survive.

“To remain warm, he went into the engine under the hood.

“The fact that he didn’t quit… We’re lucky he didn’t come out the bonnet at. I know snakes are nocturnal and sleep during the day. (This is a brief piece.)