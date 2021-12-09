During a morning walk, otters attack a man and bite him ’26 times in 10 seconds.’

After being assaulted by hostile otters while out for a morning walk in a botanic park, a man ended up in the hospital. After another jogger cut into their path, the animals shifted from “being quiet to going berserk like dogs,” according to the man.

The raft of otters attacked Graham George Spencer near the entrance of the Singapore Botanic Gardens in the Taman Serasi region. The event occurred on November 30, according to Today.

Spencer informed the news organization that he came upon the family of roughly 20 otters while out walking with a friend. He was apparently strolling up a route when the animals in the way to his right caught his attention. He was roughly 14 feet away from the monsters.

He claimed that he waited for the animals to pass, but that a jogger dashed directly into their path. That’s when the animals became combative.

While the other jogger was able to get by Spencer, the otters mistook him for the runner and attacked him.

“They kicked him in the ankles and shoved him to the floor,” the animals said. The monsters then rushed on top of him and bit him for about 10 to 12 seconds in his shoes and buttocks.

Spencer was approached by a friend who was around “15 paces” away. The friend screamed and shouted in an attempt to scare the otters away. The otters stopped assaulting him after being startled, and Spencer was able to hop up and run away.

“In 10 seconds, I was bitten 26 times. I don’t think I’d still be here if it weren’t for my pal. I’d be gone, “Spencer remarked. He went on to say that this was the first time in five months that he had spotted otters at the Singapore Botanic Gardens.

He was sent to the hospital, where he received tetanus shots and medicines.

Spencer was bitten 26 times and had to go to the hospital three times to get the infected wounds treated.

According to Tan Puay Yok, group director of Singapore Botanic Gardens, the National Parks Board has contacted Spencer to learn about the attack.

“Visitors to green places should be aware of their surroundings, view wildlife from a safe distance, and avoid feeding or approaching them, especially if there are pups,” Tan said.

The public has also been advised not to speak loudly or use flash photography at the park since noise and light may agitate the animals.