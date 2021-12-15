During a meeting to consider changing the high school mascot, a member of the school board was punched in the face.

A fight broke out between a board member and an attendant at a heated Connecticut school board meeting.

The meeting was held to discuss a petition to overturn a decision made in August 2020 to change the Tomahawk as Glastonbury High School’s mascot. The altercation occurred during recess, according to local television station Eyewitness News 3, with the two guys standing virtually nose-to-nose with each other. The board member then pushes the man, who swings and hits the board member in the face, knocking the board member to the ground. The two men were then separated by other audience members, and the meeting was officially called off.

There was no decision on whether or not to comply with the petition’s demands. Superintendent Alan Bookman of Glastonbury issued a statement shortly after the incident.

“The Board of Education invites public discussion and recognizes that when difficult matters are discussed, there will always be impassioned testimony,” he stated. “However, it is vital that we listen to one another with respect and adhere to meeting rules in order for everyone to be heard.” Although Bookman stated that all future meetings will be posted on the Board of Education website, it is unclear when the meeting will be rescheduled. There were no arrests made.

When it comes to the use of Native American images for commercial purposes, the tomahawk mascot has been at the center of a nationwide reckoning. During the World Series, former President Donald Trump was photographed making the notorious “tomahawk chop” gesture while cheering on the Atlanta Braves baseball club. The gesture, as well as the widespread use of tomahawks, has been deemed disrespectful by groups like the National Congress of American Indians. The Braves’ team mascot is also a tomahawk, and there are no plans to change it anytime soon.

Some clubs, on the other hand, have taken attempts to separate themselves from racist symbols from the past. The Cleveland Guardians, whose name was formally changed from the Cleveland Indians in November, are perhaps the most renowned. The team’s emblem was also modified from a Native American chief caricature to a baseball with wings.

