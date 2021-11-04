During a meeting in San Diego, a man refers to a black health officer as “Aunt Jemima.”

At a meeting of the San Diego Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, a guy nicknamed a local public health officer “Aunt Jemima” and refused to apologize when one supervisor intervened.

The individual, who went by the name Jason Robo, used the word to refer to County Public Health Officer Dr. Wilma Wooten, a Black woman. Robo also made a physical insult to a supervisor’s body.

Aunt Jemima was a well-known Quaker Oats brand and emblem until it was phased out in 2020. The persona was modeled on a stereotypical’mammy’ figure, which is a derogatory representation of a Black woman in a subordinate role.

When Robo first spoke, he addressed the audience as “ladies, gentlemen, traitors” before making a joke about serial killer John Wayne Gacy.

He then went on to criticize his superiors as well as the pharmaceutical industry. Robo addressed the supervisors by name, mentioning Supervisor Nora Vargas’ size, and demanded that they resign and perish.

“Then you’re f***ing Aunt Jemima, Wooten,” Robo replied. He continued to speak, but Vargas interjected to say that he couldn’t use that phrase to describe Wooten in response to Robo’s remarks.

Vargas said, “I’m sorry, but you’re not permitted to say that to her.” “That’s not something you can say to her. You are free to call me obese all you want, but you are not permitted to do so to her.” Vargas requested Robo to apologize, but he answered by referring to her as “furniture” and claiming that a chair had more brains. Robo refused to apologise.

During the altercation between Robo and Vargas, Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher left the room briefly but returned just as Vargas said: “You are not permitted to speak to her in this manner. No. Certainly not. Not under my f***ing supervision.” Robo’s time had run out at that point, and Fletcher invited him to take a seat. According to a report from San Diego’s KPBS, Robo is an aspiring comedian.

More than 60 people spoke during the meeting and on Tuesday, with the majority of those who spoke being opposed to COVID-19 immunizations. The Board of Supervisors decided 3-2 to uphold the requirement for new employees to get vaccinated.

The discussion was uncomfortable, and Fletcher had another individual removed from the room for interfering with the meeting. The supervisors were booed as well. This is a condensed version of the information.