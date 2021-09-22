During a medical emergency on a flight, firefighters saved a passenger who had become gray.

After seeing a man suffering from a medical issue on a commercial flight from Massachusetts to Chicago, a squad of firefighters rushed to his aid.

Seven firefighters from North Attleboro and Foxboro, Massachusetts, were on board a Southwest Airlines flight on September 16 when a passenger began to turn gray due to a medical emergency.

The firefighters suspected the man was having a seizure because he became entirely unconscious.

Captain George McKinnon of the North Attleboro Fire Department told WBZ-TV on Tuesday that as soon as he and his colleagues noticed there was a problem, “our training kicked in.”

McKinnon explained, “We do this stuff all over the place in all various kinds of contexts.” “I never imagined I’d be doing it from above in a plane.”

To solve the incident, North Attleboro Fire Chief Chris Coleman told WBZ-TV on Tuesday that they didn’t even have to look at each other.

“We just understood what needed to be done. Captain McKinnon performed CPR, I placed the IV, and Captain Langille obtained the AED, according to Coleman.

Because the passenger didn’t have a pulse, an IV was given to restore his pulse as well as his blood pressure and heart rate.

Coleman explained, “The plane contained all of the equipment we needed.” “We started an IV and gave him some fluid once the patient recovered consciousness, and he remained conscious for the duration of the flight.”

“It’s our job,” Coleman remarked, regardless of the time or place.

Chief Chris Coleman, Captain George McKinnon, Captain Josh Langille, Lieutenant Scott Langille, retired firemen Jeff Badger and Rich McDonagh, and Foxborough Firefighter Cory Shepardson were among the firefighters who assisted in the rescue.

In response to the conduct of the group of firemen, North Attleboro Fire Deputy Chief Michael Chabot made a statement to WBZ-TV.

“Today’s brave acts reaffirm our mantra that we are never truly off-duty in the event of an emergency,” Chabot added. “Even at 30,000 feet in the air, their quick action and commitment demonstrates their unwavering preparedness and professionalism.”

