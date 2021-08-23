During a Marine Detail on New York Lake, a State Trooper dies.

According to officials, a New York State Trooper died while on a marine detail at the state’s northern border.

The trooper is said to have died on Sunday, August 22, while boating on Great Sacandaga Lake in the Adirondack Mountains’ foothills.

According to a statement made by New York State Police on Sunday, “the circumstances of the death are now under investigation, and further information will be released as it becomes available.”

While authorities attempt to tell the trooper’s family, the trooper’s identification has been suppressed. The location of the trooper’s death on the lake remains unknown.

Sheriff’s offices in the surrounding counties of Fulton, Saratoga, and Montgomery made comments expressing their condolences.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office commented, “The members of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are deeply grieved to learn about the unfortunate loss of a local New York State Trooper.” “We have a very tight working relationship with the New York State Police and can understand their anguish.”

In a statement released late Sunday on Facebook, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office followed suit. The statement said, “OUR THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS ARE EXTENDED TO THE FAMILY OF THE TROOPER WHO LOST HIS LIFE TODAY AND TO ALL MEMBERS OF THE NYSP ON THEIR LOSS OF A FELLOW TROOPER.”

“I was saddened to learn of a State Trooper’s death on the Sacandaga yesterday. Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo stated, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the whole State Trooper family.”

New York State Police shared a series of photographs on social media the same day the trooper died, showing divers from the underwater recovery team inside what seemed to be a massive tank. Along with two pictures, the agency posed the question, “Why would these New York State Troopers be underwater?”

The New York State Police have been approached for comment by this publication.

