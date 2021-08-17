During a joyride, a man destroys the COVID testing tent of a church with a stolen forklift.

A 36-year-old guy took a stolen forklift on a joyride through South Sacramento, destroying businesses including a multi-purpose church tent.

The offender, whose identity has yet to be revealed, allegedly broke into the National Trench Safety company on Saturday and stole a 20-ton forklift. The suspect drove the forklift for a half-mile, damaging a nail salon’s back door and a liquor store’s side gate.

The suspect then drove through a 60-foot long tent and through the security barrier of the South Sacramento Christian Center. The tent, which was used for COVID-19 testing, vaccinations, and giveaways, has been demolished for the second time.

“Why would someone take a forklift?” I couldn’t believe it. Pastor Les Simmons spoke to KOVR, a local news station. “When we arrived, we saw complete devastation. At first, I wondered maybe a big rig had driven through. Then we discovered it was a forklift.”

According to Simmons, the crime wasn’t perpetrated out of pure hatred, but rather out of a desire to “come and completely ruin something.”

According to the pastor, the tent serviced 130,000 individuals in the town.

After witnessing the entire episode, Pavi Singh alerted authorities.

Singh told KOVR, “I sensed something wasn’t right.” “He was bouncing off the speed bumps, making rapid bends, and other things, and he didn’t seem to know how to drive it.”

The suspect was found to have caused thousands of dollars in damage, including a significant sum to the church tent alone.

“I anticipate this will cost somewhere between $50,000 and $70,000,” Simmons predicted.

The man was discovered behind a small motel and was taken off the forklift at gunpoint. He was charged with vandalism as a crime.

Graffiti was painted on two parish statues outside of Sacramento’s Holy Rosary Catholic Church in April. Even after the sculptures were cleaned, parishioner Duke Sancho informed the Catholic News Agency that the damage was still visible.

“The chemical interfered with the rock a little,” Sancho explained, “so you can see some modifications to the rock where the paint was, but overall it’s cleaned up.” “After mass, we were able to organize a group of approximately a dozen individuals to pray a rosary in front of the church. This is a condensed version of the information.