During a Hurricane Henri briefing, Andrew Cuomo lashes out in his final days as Governor.

During a Saturday news briefing on Hurricane Henri, Governor Andrew Cuomo slammed a reporter who questioned about assertions made by his counsel that they have damaging information about one of his accusers, just days before he is set to leave office after announcing his resignation.

The reporter inquired about Cuomo’s attorney Rita Glavin’s allegation that she had information about Charlotte Bennett’s reliability, one of the women who accused the governor of sexual misconduct, on Friday. According to WTEN-TV, Glavin refused to say what the information is.

Cuomo, a Democrat, shrugged off the topic, saying he didn’t “want to get involved in Albany politics.” Rather, he insisted on staying on subject and only answering questions about Hurricane Henri, which is expected to hit Long Island on Sunday with severe rain, wind, and storms.

“If you believe justice means accepting a complaint from a person without investigation, credibility judgements, or consideration of that person’s past acts, then you have no idea what justice is,” he stated. “You’ve never been in a scenario where you merely repeat accusations without investigating them or determining if the law applies to them.”

“That isn’t justice,” he added. That’s a bulletin board where people may write complaints.”

“Justice is, I hear the complaint and encourage everyone to speak up, which takes strength and bravery. But the facts must be known,” he told the reporter. “I have a complaint about you today, and it might be true. It’s possible that this isn’t the case. That is, however, why they conduct investigations.”

Cuomo will step down on Tuesday, less than a month after New York Attorney General Letitia James released a report alleging that Cuomo had sexually assaulted many women and had broken federal and state laws. James said her findings depicted a “very unpleasant, yet obvious” picture during a press briefing on August 3.

On August 10, Cuomo announced his resignation. On Tuesday, Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul will take his position.

“The Assembly Judiciary Committee will continue to evaluate evidence and deliver a final report on its investigation of Governor,” New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and Assembly Judiciary Chair Charles Lavine stated in a joint statement Monday. This is a condensed version of the information.