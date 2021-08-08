During a hotel brawl, a tourist is accused of biting off a portion of a friend’s ear.

According to authorities, a 45-year-old Florida man was arrested on Thursday after reportedly biting off a portion of his friend’s ear after a brawl at a Stock Island hotel.

Following the 2:30 a.m. incident at the Oceans Edge Resort & Marina in Key West, Florida, James Lenn Williams, of Port St. Lucie, was arrested on charges of aggravated battery, battery by strangulation, and two additional counts of battery, according to a statement from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the story, Williams was on vacation at the hotel with three companions – a male and two women – when they got into a dispute on their way back to the hotel.

One of the women passed unconscious and was placed in a maintenance wheel barrel by Williams, according to the unknown male tourist. Authorities claim he dumped beer on the nameless woman and humiliated her as he pushed her back to a hotel room.

After that, a 28-year-old male visitor interfered, telling Williams that he was being disrespectful.

Williams, on the other hand, allegedly “became combative” and shoved one of the women to the ground, according to the statement.

When the second woman got in the way of him and the other man, he allegedly did the same to her.

Williams pushed the male victim to the ground and choked him, according to the sheriff’s office. “Williams chewed a piece of his ear off while others tried to separate them,” the male victim said.

When police and paramedics arrived, the male tourist was missing an ear and still bleeding, but no life-threatening injuries were recorded, according to the statement.

The two female victims and additional unnamed witnesses supported the male victim’s version of events, according to the sheriff’s office.

Williams had fled the scene, but with the help of a Key West Police K9 team, he was located on the property shortly after the event near the hotel rooms.

Williams refused to speak to deputies after being apprehended and was transported to jail right away.