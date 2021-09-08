During a horrifying hit-and-run, a boy is hurled into the air.

A teenager was “thrown into the air” after a terrifying hit-and-run in Wirral yesterday, according to witnesses.

At before 7 p.m. yesterday on Naseby Close in Noctorum, a 17-year-old lad was taken to hospital with critical injuries after being hit by a car that drove away from the scene as people came to his aid.

The youngster was rushed to the hospital with critical arm and leg injuries shortly after emergency personnel arrived on the scene.

According to detectives, the driver fled the site of the accident without stopping.

Officers also stated that a red Ford Focus was discovered on fire near the intersection of Boundary Road and Worcester Road immediately after the incident, at around 7.15 p.m., with investigations underway to determine whether this was the car involved.

Witnesses who witnessed the crash and its aftermath spoke to The Washington Newsday about what happened.

One witness, who did not want to be identified, described witnessing a car “racing” down the street before colliding with a cyclist, who was “thrown into the air” before colliding with the ground.

“I watched the whole affair, the automobile came rushing along, and he was flung into the air,” the witness added.

“It was horrific to see, and then people ran out to rescue him before the cops and ambulance arrived.”

Another passenger, who did not want to be identified, claimed the activity outside had jolted them awake.

“I didn’t see him get hit, but I did see a red car speeding away and a lad lying in the road,” he added.

“A swarm of individuals rushed out the door.

“It was a bit of a shock, and then the cops showed in, and they stayed for quite some time.”

Another adjacent neighbour stated they didn’t see the youngster get hit, but they saw the aftermath.

“I didn’t hear anything at all,” she told The Washington Newsday, “but then I noticed there were a lot of cops around.”

“I had no idea what had happened; the cops were here for a while with some fighting going on, but eventually we realized there was something.”

