During a home renovation, a man discovers a literal message in a bottle hidden in the walls.

For years, sending a message in a bottle has been a popular method of communication, and they’re usually located in a body of water. However, after nearly 50 years between two walls, a message in a bottle was discovered on drier terrain by a man from Newcastle, Australia, who was undertaking some home improvements.

Matt Streatfeild shared his discovery on Facebook, writing that he discovered the bottle with a letter written by the plasterers who created the walls while demolishing numerous walls.

Streatfeild writes, “Written in 1974 by the boys from Newcastle Interior Linings.” “Apparently, they were waiting for their $106 Weekly Wage to be paid.” He named the four men who signed the memo and requested assistance in contacting them.

“We are waiting for our weekly wages of gross $106 from Newcastle Interior Linings,” the letter stated.

The bottle was also one of the first goods to adopt the new metric scale as Australia began to move away from the old system, according to the notice.

“You always hear the legend of messages in a bottle,” Streatfeild told NBN News, “but you never think you’ll find one in between two walls in your own house.”

A few others responded on Streatfeild’s article, and one of the note’s authors was identified thanks to the power of social media.

“One of these tiny souvenirs has paid off,” Ron Niddrie, a 66-year-old co-writer of the message, told the site. “The fact that it had been 47 years was even more shocking.” Streatfeild said in the post’s comment area that he spoke with Niddrie over the phone and learnt that, despite the fact that it was late, he got paid that week.

Streatfeild plans to replace the original bottle with something from 2021 as his kitchen remodeling progresses.

“When we re-sheet this wall, we’ll put the old bottle that we found from 1974 with that bit of history, and we’ll add our own,” he told NBN News. “A little face mask from 2021, along with a little summary of how life has been over the past several years.” A time capsule was also discovered during renovations in an English pub.

Workers discovered a cigar, according to the Washington Newsday in June. This is a condensed version of the information.