During a “heated argument,” the son was “in tears” when his father “told him to leave the store.”

After a facemask fight with the owner, a holidaymaker claims he and his family were forced to leave a business in North Wales.

When Henry Widdas, 47, and his family visited Siop Fach on Castle Street in Llangollen on Tuesday, August 10, he said he felt “discriminated against.”

According to North Wales Live, the business claimed it was only following Welsh Government coronavirus recommendations.

Mr Widdas, from Blackburn, was on vacation with his partner and kid for a week when the incident occurred.

He alleges the shopkeeper inquired why he wasn’t wearing a facemask and he told him he wasn’t required to wear one.

He admitted to being asthmatic to North Wales Live, but said, “You don’t have to tell the reason why you’re exempt in a shop.”

“He asked for proof of exemption, and I told him he wasn’t permitted to ask,” he claimed. ‘I can just ask you to leave – I’m within my rights,’ the shopkeeper added.

“I think that’s prejudice,” I said. Is it okay if I take your name and phone number?’

“Unfortunately, my kid (nine) had just picked out a toy dragon,” Mr Widdas said to North Wales Live. He burst into tears and bolted from the store.

“I was trying to acquire the shopkeeper’s name and phone number. But I couldn’t bear the sight of my son crying. As a result, I crumpled up the paper and fled as well.”

Mr Widdas acknowledges that he would have been asked to leave if he had been “swearing or nasty,” but insists he wasn’t.

Mr Widdas commented on the exemption regulation, saying, “I don’t carry proof of exemption since, according to government instruction, I am not obligated to show any proof that I am exempt, with the reason being that exemptions are a medically private concern.”

“I was taken aback by his attitude and the fact that he didn’t realize he couldn’t ask for proof of exemption.”

“I just hope that my experience will raise awareness among store personnel that they should not be asking for that verification if a customer tells them they are exempt,” Mr Widdas continued.

Mr Widdas afterwards informed Denbighshire County Council of his ordeal.

