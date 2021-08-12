During a heat wave in Michigan, flooding has knocked off power to almost 1 million homes and businesses.

During a heat wave that slammed the Northwest, Northeast, and central sections of the country on Thursday, flooding caused by heavy rains knocked out electricity to almost 1 million Michigan homes and businesses, according to the Associated Press.

Flooding devastated the state early Thursday morning after heavy rain fell overnight. DTE Energy customers in the state’s southeastern region had nearly 600,000 power interruptions. The Michigan Public Service Commission recommended anyone who are still without power to contact their local government to inquire about cooling centers, and that utilities are providing ice, bottled water, and other assistance.

Consumers Energy, which serves natural gas and electricity to about 6.6 million Michigan consumers, remarked on Twitter, “Our crews are in the field working hard to get the power back.”

Our staff are working tirelessly in the field to restore power.

12 August 2021 — Consumers Energy (@ConsumersEnergy)

Heat advisories and warnings remain in effect until at least Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

On Thursday, volunteers in Portland, Oregon, handed out water to homeless individuals as the Pacific Northwest reached the hottest days of the year in the normally temperate region.

Authorities working to help the most vulnerable people are keeping in mind a record-breaking heat wave that killed hundreds of people in Oregon, Washington, and British Columbia in late June.

Temperatures in Portland reached 102 degrees Fahrenheit (39 degrees Celsius) on Wednesday, tying a 1977 high for the day. Thursday and Friday are expected to be considerably hotter. Highs in Seattle were expected to reach the upper 90s, despite the fact that many residents do not have air conditioning.

Other portions of the United States were also hammered by scorching temperatures this week. Heat advisories and warnings are in force from the Midwest to the Northeast and the mid-Atlantic, according to the National Weather Service.

A homeless advocacy group in Portland was transporting water and other cooling supplies to homeless encampments on the outskirts of town using three huge vehicles. Advocates said the endeavor was critical since those who are homeless are typically hesitant to visit cooling facilities.

