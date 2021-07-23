During a heat wave, children turn blue after swimming in outdoor pools.

Swimming in outdoor pools has reportedly caused children to turn blue.

Families have been attending outdoor swimming pools to chill themselves and avoid the 30°C heat.

However, several parents have claimed that their children’s legs, trunks, and swimsuits have been dyed an unusual color.

Angry parents have complained to Conwy council, according to North Wales Live, because blue paint used at pools in Llandudno, Llanfairfechan, and Rhos-on-Sea is melting in the heat.

Bryan Mantle was one of the first to report the matter after taking three children to Conwy Council’s Llanfairfechan Paddling Pool, where they all came home with damaged clothes.

His post was well-received, with over 100 likes and comments.

“Just to warn everyone, the council has decided to apply a low-cost paint on the local outdoor paddling pool in Llanfairfechan,” Mr Mantle wrote.

“So expect your kids to come out coated in blue paint if they go in, well done CCBC.”

Mr. Mantle’s son’s leg was likewise covered with pool paint.

Her daughter “came out blue,” according to a mother.

Another mom said that her child’s foot had been painted blue.

“Leisure Services has been made aware of the comments, and they’ve arranged for the facilities management team to visit the venues and look into the situation further,” a Conwy County Council spokesperson said.