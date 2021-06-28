During a heat wave, Canada set a new temperature record.

The community of Lytton in southern British Columbia’s interior sweltered under a new Canadian record high temperature of 46.1 degrees Celsius, or slightly under 115 degrees Fahrenheit.

Environment Canada’s reading in Lytton on Sunday topped the previous national high of 45°C (113°F) achieved in Saskatchewan in 1937.

A heat warning was in effect for most of western Canada as the US Pacific Northwest sweltered to the south, and the weather bureau reported that multiple daily temperature records had been broken across British Columbia.

Temperatures are expected to begin decreasing on Tuesday, according to Environment Canada.

Many people went to the beach in Vancouver, where the temperature reached 31 degrees Celsius (88 degrees Fahrenheit) in the mid-afternoon on Sunday, albeit the crowds were lower than typical due to the oppressive heat.

Others, like as Natalie Moser, sought shelter in nearby parks.

Normally, Ms Moser would stay at a local hotel to enjoy the pool during particularly hot weather, but she was unable to do so due to pandemic regulations.

Even with an umbrella in hand, she feared the beach would be too hot.

“Today was basically just about acquiring something cool,” she explained.