During a heat wave, a man shares a “brilliant” “life hack” for staying cool.

During a heat wave, a TikTok user revealed a “brilliant” tip for staying cool.

With temperatures being extremely high this week, people are looking for ways to stay cool anyplace and everywhere.

User @itsrajak6 demonstrated a simple method for folks in severe need of some time away from the heat in a video posted to TikTok.

The video shows a man filling a typical hot water bottle with water and then freezing it.

Remove the bottle from the freezer once it has frozen, cover it with the liner that came with it, and enjoy. The video can be viewed here.

Because the bottle will expand as it freezes, only half-fill it for the hack to work.

Following the video, @itsrajak6 warns viewers not to use the same bottle for hot water after attempting this.

Followers reacted positively to the ploy, with some calling it “brilliant” and others saying they couldn’t believe they hadn’t thought of it first.

“I’m going to do this,” declared a third, and “Life hack queen” said a fourth.

“THIS IS SO SMART,” wrote a fifth, while a sixth added, “Why did I not think of this?”

“I wish I had thought of this sooner,” commented another.