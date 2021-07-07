During a four-mile police chase, the’stolen car’ collides with other vehicles.

After a high-speed chase through Bootle this morning, a suspected stolen automobile was confiscated.

Park Lane is closed in both directions near Bootle Cemetery owing to what INRIX describes as a “police incident” near Bailey Drive and Orrell Road.

A guy has been apprehended, according to Merseyside Police.

Police have closed the road after a car was involved in a chase.

Around 11.15 a.m., a suspected stolen Audi S3 was sighted speeding down East Lancs Road in Norris Green.

The car was pursued by police until it collided with vehicles on Hawthorne Road, causing damage but no casualties.

A man was apprehended at the intersection of Menai Road and Watts Lane after the car came to a stop close.

As a precaution, he will be evaluated at a hospital before being brought into custody on suspicion of aggravated Unlawful Taking of a Motor Vehicle (UTMV), failing to stop, and driving while disqualified.

Anyone with information or who observed the event is encouraged to contact Merseyside Police using the reference number 21000472949.

Visit liverpoolecho.co.uk/news for the most up-to-date information.