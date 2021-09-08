During a flight to Salt Lake City, an American Airlines passenger was arrested for “combative” behavior.

On Labor Day, an American Airlines customer was arrested for being “aggressive” on a flight from Los Angeles to Salt Lake City.

A 61-year-old guy began screaming and shouting at an Asian passenger who was apparently standing to cope with her back problems on Monday about 12:48 p.m. on Flight 1802.

Dennis Busch, one of the flight’s passengers, documented the incident in two videos posted to Twitter. “It was an extremely unpleasant experience. When she began to cry, I recognized this would be more than one racist outburst,” Busch explained.

The man, who was also seen chewing his mask, then started yelling at the flight attendants and attempted to enter the galley at one point. A flight attendant, however, stopped him and told him to return to his seat.

The airline personnel described the passenger, a Las Vegas resident, as “combative while on the aircraft,” according to a news statement from the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD).

During the epidemic, there has been an increase in rowdy passengers, prompting other passengers to assist flight staff members in dealing with the disruption.

However, according to Busch, American Airlines workers asked passengers not to approach the man.

He stated, “You could just feel the anxiety in the entire cabin as everyone tensed up not knowing what was about to happen.”

“The flight crew requested us not to engage, and everyone could see we were definitely in the middle of a loose cannon,” says the pilot.

The SLCPD boarded the plane and brought the passenger into arrest when the hour-and-a-half journey landed.

“There was a long moment of relief when he was hauled off and we couldn’t see him anymore. “Everyone clapped when I stopped recording,” Busch added.

The rowdy passenger was subsequently taken to a nearby hospital by paramedics. A criminal citation for public intoxication and disorderly behaviour was issued to him afterwards.