During a fight about a Playstation and a cat, a man was fatally stabbed, and his son was severely injured.

After a physical dispute with a few men over overdue rent, a stolen PlayStation, and a cat, a 40-year-old man was tragically stabbed and his 19-year-old son was left fighting for his life in Australia.

In around 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, the fight took place at a reserve in Catlin Close, Whalan, in Sydney’s west. During the altercation, the dead person was stabbed in the neck and died at the scene, according to 7 News.com.au.

After sustaining a stab wound to the chest, the young man was placed in an induced coma. His uncle, who is 23 years old, was also transported to the hospital with a stab wound to his arm. He has been declared stable at this time.

The trio got into an altercation with a group of about six to eight persons, according to Detective Chief Inspector Paul Tickner of Newschant. The fight began as a one-on-one battle, but it quickly escalated. “The two persons involved used to live together, and there’s been a bit of a squabble in the previous few days,” Tickner told the source.

“As a result of that, some items was removed from the Kingswood unit where they were residing, and they’d been having a bit of a go at each other on social media, and they planned to fight last night.”

According to 7 News, Tickner called the stabbing a “senseless act.” He was cited in the publication as adding, “It’s trivial.”

A gaming system and a cat, according to police, were among the items taken.

“It’s gotten to the point where it’s simply crazy,” Tickner was quoted as saying. “A person has died, two people are in hospitals – one is still battling for their life – over a dispute over not paying rent and some stuff that was seized in retaliation for it.”

Following the stabbings, a member of the victim’s party allegedly attempted to run over a few offenders with a utility vehicle, which toppled in the process. The driver and two female passengers in the car were hurt. The three people were stabbed with a knife that was never found.