During a family outing in Miami, Ivanka Trump was seen kissing a shirtless Jared Kushner.

During a family outing in Miami over the weekend, Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner were all about the PDA.

On Sunday, Trump and Kushner took their three children, Arabella, 10, Joseph, 7, and Theodore, 5, to a waterpark. According to the Miami Herald, they appeared to have spent the day at Tidal Cove water park in Aventura, as evidenced by the “signature gray stairs, enormous slide, and bright green rafts” seen in paparazzi images of the family.

Trump was dressed for the beach in a purple floral-print bikini and a white lace cover-up, according to images acquired by Page Six. She completed her look with large sunglasses and a pink scarf knotted around her hair.

The former first daughter, 39, smiled as she looked up at Kushner, 40, who was shirtless and was wearing black swim trunks. Trump also used her phone to take pictures of their children.

The pair, who will celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary this month, were seen exchanging a few kisses while the kids played in the pool. Kushner was seen touching his wife’s back at one point.

Some resort guests requested selfies with Trump and Kushner, who gladly agreed. Trump smiled as she posed for a photo with an unnamed man who held up his smartphone while she kept her arms by her side, according to a photo acquired by the source.

After her father Donald Trump’s presidency ended, Kushner and Trump moved from New York to Florida.

The pair was last seen in April, months after the New York Post reported that they had purchased a six-bedroom, eight-and-a-half-bathroom mansion in Florida for $24 million.

According to the publication, the firm that bought the residence is represented by attorney Louis Archambault, although Realtor.com credited the deal to Kushner and Trump. The couple’s affiliation with the company could not be independently verified by the International Business Times.

Billionaire Alex Meruelo and his wife, Liset Meruelo, sold the 8,510-square-foot French neo-classical house. According to property records, the residence was previously owned by record producer Scott Storch from 2004 to 2008.

Kushner and his wife also paid more than $30 million for a 1.84-acre parcel with 200 feet of beachfront on Miami’s Indian Creek Island, dubbed the “Billionaire’s Bunker,” according to Page Six. Julio Iglesias had previously owned it.

