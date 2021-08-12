During a fake tan pamper session, a 29-year-old new mother discovers a “plum-size” tumor.

A new mother was taken aback when she discovered a tumor on her breast while applying fake tan during a pamper night after her baby’s delivery.

Lorna Cobb had a pamper night in June of last year, two months after giving birth to Elle McNelis, during which she did a face mask, painted her nails, and applied fake tan.

Lorna, who had recently quit breastfeeding, was astounded to discover a firm plum-sized lump when she stroked the tanning glove across her left breast while applying the mousse.

However, Lorna’s first fears of cancer were allayed when other parents informed her that it sounded like a plugged milk duct, which was confirmed by a doctor she saw.

“Doing my fake tan saved my life,” Lorna, from Inverurie, Aberdeenshire, said.

“I was applying the tan from my neck to my chest when I felt something firm, so I took off the mitt and checked it out.

“I could feel the lump in my hand as I gripped it; it was the size of a plum. I remember thinking to myself, “Oh my God,” since it was so unexpected.

“I was supposed to be giving myself some self-care to relax, but in the space of five minutes, I went from super-chilled to super-stressed.

“I was a little worried, so I told [my partner]Ed about it.

“He took a look at me and said, ‘You just had a baby, your hormones are all over the place.’ It’ll probably be nothing, but it’s better to be cautious than sorry, so call your doctor and find out.’

“Then we spent the entire night on Google.”

The first-time mother searched the internet for solutions, discovering that there may be a variety of outcomes.

Lorna was reassured when she resorted to her WhatsApp group of “mother buddies,” who stated it was most likely a plugged milk duct.

“I’m in a WhatsApp group full of parents, and the most of them already have kids,” Lorna explained. Because I’d recently ended breastfeeding, they all assumed it was a plugged milk duct.

“I had no idea that milk could get stuck in a conduit and cause it.”

