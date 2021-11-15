During a DUI arrest in Florida, a woman blames her erratic driving on an egg roll.

A Florida lady arrested for DUI on Sunday offered an unusual explanation to police for her erratic driving: she wasn’t drunk, but had been eating an egg roll.

Maria Jurgilewicz, 45, of St. Petersburg, was pulled over by a Pinellas County Sheriff’s Department deputy about 2 a.m. ET to “check the driver’s well-being for sick, injured, or impairment.” She was said to have been swerving and driving recklessly.

According to the arrest affidavit, the officer noticed Jurgilewicz’s speech was “slurred and muttered,” and she had a distinct stench of alcohol on her breath.

Jurgilewicz also re-examined