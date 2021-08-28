During a drink night out with the gals, a woman goes into labor with a surprise baby.

After introducing Willow into the world last month, Lavinia Stanton, 23, from Halifax, experienced “the shock of her life.”

She’d left a restaurant at 10 p.m. after suffering cramps that turned out to be contractions and chose to go to her mother’s house nearby.

Amanda Hardcastle, 42, waited one hour before dialing 111, and the operator advised her to go to hospital if her daughter’s suffering worsened.

At 2 a.m., the couple went to her local A&E, where she was requested to provide a urine sample, and doctors confirmed she was in labor within minutes.

Lavinia was hurried to the labor ward, where baby Willow was born through c-section at 8:54 a.m., weighing 6 lbs 1 oz.

Lavinia expressed her disbelief by saying, “I’m still in shock.” “I went out for dinner and a few drinks with my friends. It just felt like a normal night with everything open.

“I got what felt like cramp during supper and told my pals about it.

“I was in a lot of discomfort when we were leaving, so I went to my mother’s house to lie down.

“She advised waiting an hour before calling 111 to see if the pain went away, but it was quite terrible.

“The 111 caller couldn’t exactly diagnose it and advised that if the pain didn’t go away, she should go to A&E.

“I was expecting them to announce I had appendicitis or an infection when I arrived.

“The physicians noticed my discomfort and, in retrospect, I believe they recognized something was wrong.

“I took a urine test, and they informed me that I was being transferred to a different ward and that I was in labor.

“It’s been a few weeks now, and I’m slowly getting back into the swing of things.”

Just ten hours before, the support worker had been out drinking drinks with two close friends, utterly oblivious to the fact that she was eight-and-a-half months pregnant.

She said that she had periods throughout the pregnancy and that she received two negative pregnancy tests just weeks before the shock.