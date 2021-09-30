During a dinner gathering at home, a 9-year-old was allegedly raped by a drunk neighbor.

During a dinner event at the latter’s home in India, a guy was detained for reportedly rapping his 9-year-old neighbor.

The suspect, along with his wife and son, had arrived at the victim’s residence. According to The Times of India, he then whisked the girl away from her family as people were present inside the house in Uttar Pradesh.

The man, who has yet to be named, raped the girl and threatened her not to tell anyone about it. According to India Today, the girl initially remained silent but then complained of agony.

When her grandma interrogated her, she revealed the details of her incident, claiming that her “uncle” had sexually raped her after the dinner party.

The parents then raced to the police station to file a complaint. The accused was charged with a crime on Tuesday.

The accused, who lives in Bareilly, was known to the victim and her family, according to the article. He was drunk when he committed the crime, according to the police. Along with his pregnant wife and son, he was paying a visit to the victim’s relatives.

The accused was charged under Indian Penal Code Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation), as well as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act. According to authorities, the victim’s medical check verified the sexual assault.

“The child girl has been treated, and she and her parents will receive proper therapy to help them recover from the horrific incident. According to reports, the accused was sentenced to prison after confessing to having raped the girl while under the influence of alcohol.

A 9-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 13-year-old boy while playing with a friend outside her house in a similar occurrence in Bareilly.

A juvenile boy from the neighborhood dragged the girl to a remote location and raped her.

When the girl’s mother arrived home crying, she learned about the attack. The accused and his father threatened the mother when she chose to file a complaint.