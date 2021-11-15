During a dental checkup, an off-duty cop heroically subdues two armed robbers.

When two armed thieves decided to target a dentist practice in Brazil, they immediately discovered they had chosen the wrong man. The patient the robbers were attempting to keep at knifepoint turned out to be an off-duty cop who managed to tackle them and save the day.

According to the New York Post, the incident occurred in Ceilandia, a Brazilian administrative district in the Federal District.

At before 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 11, security camera footage recorded the dentist inspecting a patient’s teeth, just moments before the thieves charged in.

As the robbers made their way inside a dentist’s office, the dentist was taken off guard.