During a delivery, a DoorDash customer allegedly shoots the driver and tries to steal the car.

During a delivery last week, a DoorDash client allegedly shot a driver and attempted to steal his car, according to prosecutors.

The driver, who has not been identified by authorities, was making deliveries in Hazel Crest, Illinois, just south of Chicago, with his girlfriend last Wednesday when he was delivering a McDonald’s meal to a client, according to The Chicago Sun-Times.

The driver got out of his car to deliver the order when Corey Lesser, 17, allegedly jumped in the front seat, pointed a gun at the driver’s girlfriend, and demanded she quit the vehicle, according to the newspaper.

When the driver heard the ruckus, he hopped back into the passenger seat and slammed on the brakes to bring Lesser to a halt. According to the Sun-Times, Lesser then allegedly shot the driver in the groin.

Lesser crashed his car and fled, but he was apprehended by police, according to the newspaper.

On November 27 and 28, four further carjackings against DoorDash drivers were reported in the vicinity, according to the newspaper. In two of them, Lesser was apparently named as the customer.

The name listed during the attempted carjacking last Wednesday was different, but it had the same IP address as the orders placed under Lesser’s name, according to prosecutors.

According to the TV station, Lesser has been charged as an adult with attempted murder and other felony counts. According to the Sun-Times, a judge ordered him to be held on bond, and he is due back in court on Wednesday.

According to the publication, the driver was hospitalized for two days before being released.

DoorDash was contacted by Washington Newsday for comment on Monday afternoon. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

In the United States, delivery drivers are targeted from time to time. In August, a 48-year-old DoorDash driver named Noel Njoku was fatally shot while making deliveries in Maryland. Officers discovered the driver in his automobile with gunshot wounds.

He was sent to the hospital, but he died soon after.

In Washington, D.C., an UberEats driver was also slain while making deliveries in March. The driver, 66-year-old Mohammad Anwar, was seen on video shouting with the suspects and yelling: “They’re crooks. This is my vehicle.” Two young females are accused of assaulting Anwar with a stun gun before fleeing and damaging his car. This is a condensed version of the information.