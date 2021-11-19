During a debate, Jordan Peterson repeatedly makes air quotes while saying the word “racism.”

After using air quotes during a Thursday interview on the BBC show Question Time, a video of controversial Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson’s remarks regarding systemic racism has gone viral.

Peterson, 59, was speaking with other guests about whistleblower Azeem Rafiq’s experiences with racism while playing for Yorkshire County Cricket Club.

Rafiq, 30, a Pakistani national, told a British parliamentary committee on Tuesday that he was treated “inhumanely” during his time with the club. From 2008 until 2014, he was a member of Yorkshire.

“By his own admission, this cricket player was facing racism,” Peterson remarked in a video that had over 400,000 views as of this writing. “The question is: Who, when, and what exactly— because else it devolves into a conversation about systemic racism.” “And when it gets to that point, it pits groups against each other, which I believe is completely unproductive. That doesn’t genuinely solve the problem “He went on to say more.

When Peterson stated “racist,” he used his hands to make air quotes and said it is a “global and ambiguous concept.”

On Peterson’s use of the hand signal, Scottish National Party MP Stephen Flynn interjected, asking: “Sorry, but why would you do that, and what does it mean? The inverted commas, as if it weren’t real?” Peterson said that he meant “low-resolution thinking” when he made the gesture. “What I mean by that is we use all these terminology constantly in debates like this that are containers of undifferentiated content,” he explained after a brief pause. The 59-year-old then defended his usage of air quotes, claiming that he is not “denying his [Rafiq’s] expertise.” He explained, “What I’m asking is who and when, and you just answered that.” “So I would say that those individual people should be held accountable for their conduct before moving up the hierarchy to something like discussing racism, which I do not believe is useful.” “It doesn’t solve the issue—that isn’t to say “racist” [in air quotes]doesn’t exist; that isn’t at all what I’m saying,” Peterson added.

“Perhaps we should use less hand movements and focus on the evidence,” Labour MP Stella Creasy said to Peterson.

