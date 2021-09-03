During a daylight attack in a park, a girl was raped.

In an attack that took place in broad daylight in a Wigan park, a girl was raped.

The girl, whose age has not been revealed, was raped at Haigh Park in Wigan on Saturday, May 29 at around 4 p.m. Police are investigating.

According to officers, the event occurred in a wooded area near the park’s plantation.

As police stormed homes in Dovecot, an armed guy was photographed on a roof.

A 16-year-old girl was detained and then freed on suspicion of arranging or facilitating a child sexual offense.

Police are now asking for anyone with information to contact them.

“This is a horrible crime, and we are determined to find the individual responsible,” said Detective Inspector Zoe Nightingale of GMP’s Wigan Division.

“These investigations are frequently extremely complex, and establishing all of the facts takes time.

“We recognize that this assault occurred some time ago, but we are treating it as an unique occurrence, and we are hopeful that there are others who were in the vicinity at the time and have information that might substantially aid our investigation.

“It is critical that anyone with information or who observed the incident contact the authorities.

“Anyone with information, no matter how trivial they believe it is, should contact police on 0161 856 7252 and give incident 2098 of June 21 as a reference.

“Information can be given on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”