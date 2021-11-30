During a dance with Gogglebox actor James ‘Arg’ Argent, he shows off his amazing weight loss.

After shedding eleven stone, James “Arg” Argent is practically unrecognizable.

On Monday, the TOWIE star, 33, shocked fans by uploading a video of himself dancing with Gogglebox star Tom Malone Jr. He underwent gastric sleeve surgery earlier this year.

“ARG!!!!!” Vicky Pattison said as a number of his famous buddies raced to remark. “Wow, man, look at how skinny you are!” “Looking so hot Arg!” Georgia Toffolo exclaimed. “I’ll miss you” Tom and Arg can be seen swaying their hips to Sister Sledge’s He’s The Greatest Dancer in the video, which was released ahead of their appearance on E4’s The Real Dirty Dancing next year.

“Whose the Greatest Dancer!?” Arg captioned the photo. #privatelesson I had to teach my dear friend @tommalonejr a couple new moves.” “Shakir-Arg,” Tom Jr. said.

According to the Daily Mail, Marnie Simpson from Geordie Shore and Lee Ryan from Blue are among those expected to appear on the show.

Arg was on Loose Women earlier this year, where he stated he weighed 27 stone at his heaviest.

The former TOWIE star revealed that he has received a lot of support, especially from his ex-girlfriend Lydia Bright.

“I’ve had enough of support,” he claimed at one point. “Me getting surgery will assist me physically but not mentally.”

“I know I need to keep up with therapy and counseling, and I still need to work on my mental health.”

“Lydia has been incredible; we’re not together, but we’ve known each other since we were teenagers, and I’m glad I’ve reconnected with her as a friend.”

“I am truly blessed to have so many people who care about me and support me.”