During a cruise, a huge crocodile bites a man’s hand.

During an Australian river tour, a guy was attacked by a crocodile and had to be brought to the hospital.

The crocodile bit the 60-year-old man in the hand during a cruise on the Adelaide River in the Northern Territory on Monday afternoon, according to ABC News.

St John Ambulance NT operations manager Craig Garraway told the network that they were summoned to reports of an attack along Arnhem Highway, close to the territory’s capital, Darwin, at about 3:30 p.m. local time.

“My understanding is a male has been on some sort of cruise… and has somehow ended up getting his hand bitten by what appears to be a three-or-four meter crocodile,” he continued.

The victim’s status is currently stated to be stable.

Senior Sergeant Richard Howie of the Northern Territory Police Force said the bite caused “severe bleeding” that was soon “contained” by onlookers using a pressure bandage.

He was subsequently transported to a local hospital, where he had surgery.

“Police have yet to speak to this individual to determine the circumstances, the location, and the nature of the injury,” Sgt. Howie told ABC News.

“We need to gather further information so that we can pass it on to NT Parks and Wildlife, who will investigate the event and determine what action is necessary.”

The incident, he told the network, demonstrated how dangerous the waters surrounding Top End are.

“There is always a risk,” Sgt Howie stated. We know there are a lot of crocodiles in our rivers.

“Anyone out on the sea should be quite conscious of their domain and, of course, be safe.”

The NT Parks and Wildlife Department and the NT Police Department have been approached for comment by this website.

While it is unclear whose ship the victim was on when he was attacked, the Adelaide River offers frequent jumping crocodile cruises.

The renowned tourist attraction allows visitors to get up close and personal with saltwater crocodiles as they try to reach the bait.

Crocodile attacks certainly happen in Australia, and examples have been reported in several states and territories.

A guy in Queensland recounted how he escaped a crocodile attack earlier in 2021. This is a condensed version of the information.