During a crime sweep, cops discovered burned-out bikes on quads.

During a criminal blitz, police on quad bikes discovered burned-out motorcycles, including one taken in a Wirral raid.

Merseyside Police have released photographs of the burnt motorcycles, as well as other bikes and mopeds, that were discovered after raids in Birkenhead and St Helens.

Yesterday’s action was part of the continuing Operation Brookdale, which focuses on the anti-social and unlawful usage of off-road motorcycles.

Two burned-out motorcycles were discovered in Bidston Moss, one of which was determined to have been stolen from Cearns Road in Birkenhead in October of last year.

Police on quad bikes were also dispatched to Birkenhead in response to “recent reports of motorbikes and scooters being ridden in an anti-social manner,” according to the police.

The user of an electric scooter was summoned for alleged road traffic offences after it was reportedly used to conduct driving offences on Alwen Street in Birkenhead.

On Stanley Road in New Ferry, a Cube mountain bike suspected of being stolen was also seized.

Police told two guys at the scene who claimed it was theirs that they needed to show proof of ownership before it could be released.

A moped was discovered in Ravenhead Green, St Helens, after two people were observed adjacent to the parked vehicle before it was ridden into a wooded area.

“We understand the aggravation that anti-social use of bikes and scooters causes citizens in our communities,” said Chief Inspector Paul Sutcliffe.

“I hope that the news of every bike and scooter we remove from the streets reassures people that we are aware of their concerns and are committed to acting.”

“We have seen a year-on-year decline in reports of anti-social behaviour and disturbance with off-road motorbikes across Merseyside since Op Brookdale began in 2012,” he continued.

“In the last 12 months, more than 150 bikes have been seized, many of which have been discovered to be stolen and reunited with their owners.

“I’d want to take this occasion to implore the public to continue to provide us with information about the anti-social usage of off-road motorcycles and scooters so that we can do something about it.”

