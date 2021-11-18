During a courtroom brawl with an inmate, a corrections officer was killed by friendly fire.

According to officials, a prison officer was shot and murdered in Pennsylvania on Wednesday after she was disarmed by an inmate and a law enforcement officer attempting to help her discharged a handgun, shooting the officer.

The prison officer, Rhonda Jean Russell, was disarmed by the inmate in a court facility in Altoona, Pennsylvania, according to Pennsylvania state police, resulting in a scuffle.

“The known suspect, a Blair County Jail inmate, was at Central Court for Court proceedings when he disarmed the victim, Corrections Officer Rhonda Jean RUSSELL, of her pistol and a struggle occurred,” state police said in a statement.

According to police, a law enforcement officer on the scene attempted to assist Russell by firing a pistol in an attempt to prevent the inmate from harming the correctional officer.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, “a law enforcement officer within the Court building responded to the scuffle and then shot his pistol at the criminal to stop him from injuring RUSSELL.”

Russell, on the other hand, was struck.

“While life-saving attempts were done on RUSSELL, the suspect was brought into custody at the spot,” police stated.

Russell died at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center in Altoona later that day.

The convict, who has not been identified, has been charged with homicide, attempted homicide, kidnapping, and “other associated offenses,” according to police.

According to them, the investigation is still ongoing.

According to Penn Live, an Altoona police officer came on the scene during the confrontation to assist Russell.

Altoona police announced in a message on social media Wednesday afternoon that “an officer involved shooting today at about 3:12pm.”

“The Pennsylvania State Police took over the investigation right away. PA State Police will share further information on the event as the investigation continues. Thank you very much “On Facebook, the department expressed their dissatisfaction.

Residents in the region were stunned by the shooting on Wednesday, according to the Altoona Mirror.

“It’s not surprising that a shooting like this could happen,” one homeowner told the newspaper, “but it’s highly unusual for it to happen at the justice’s office.”

Another homeowner told the Altoona Mirror, “This part of town used to be pretty safe when I was growing up.” “Not any longer,” they clarified.

