During a court hearing, Stuart Scheller called for “fundamental change” in military leadership.

During his court-martial hearing, Lieutenant Colonel Stuart Scheller remained steadfast in his views on the United States’ withdrawal from Afghanistan, calling for “fundamental reform” among military leadership while accepting his own wrongdoing.

Scheller told the court that high-ranking military leaders should be held accountable for not addressing the urgent evacuation with their members in an unsworn statement from Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune in North Carolina on Thursday.

“If military commanders truly cared about service personnel and their sacrifices, all current and former top leaders would engage in public debates about their decision-making shortcomings,” Scheller added. “Accepting accountability from senior leaders would heal more military members than any other program. That is something that their leadership owes to the subordinate service members.” “The General officers, in my opinion, have shown that they are unable or unwilling to hold themselves accountable. As a result, I feel that fundamental change in the military is required “Added he. “My acts are being held accountable to me. The shortcomings of the General officers should be held accountable.” In August and September, Scheller released a series of videos criticizing the Biden administration and military leadership for the haphazard withdrawal of armed forces, with one video specifically mentioning the suicide bombings at Kabul’s international airport, which killed 13 US service members and 170 Afghans.

Due to the recordings, the decorated officer, who has served in the Marine Corps since 2005, was relieved of command and charged with six offenses, including disrespect toward senior commissioned officers, wilfully disobeying a superior commissioned officer, and desertion of duty.

Scheller pleaded guilty to all six counts during the hearing on Thursday.

“I realize that [my comments]may have harmed the reputation of the Marine Corps,” he told the judge. “However, I believed that the need for change and the conversation exceeded any potential negative publicity. I did what I did because I believed it was in the best interests of the Marine Corps in the long run. I’ve always wished to improve the Marine Corps.” Scheller outlined the timeline from the initial video he released to the charges in a lengthy statement.

He mentioned that his superior officer requested he retire in after his relief. This is a condensed version of the information.