During a conversation with Brad, Rachel from Love Island makes an awful gaffe.

On Sunday, new girl Rachel shook up the villa, but viewers were quick to notice a major blunder she made.

Rachel had 24 hours to choose between Chuggs and Brad, and in Sunday’s episode, both boys sought to capture her heart.

Despite previously claiming a fondness for “petite blondes,” they both took her away for a conversation, with Brad informing her that she was just his type.

Brad and Rachel began to talk about their hobbies and interests as they got to know one another.

Rachel mentioned that she enjoys cooking, and Brad confirmed that he, too, enjoys cooking.

“Do you know what coq au vin is?” she inquired.

He stated that he had never heard of it before, but that he was familiar with dauphinoise potatoes.

Everyone else in the villa, Rachel continued, would know what coq au vin meant: “duck with wine.”

However, hundreds of viewers quickly corrected her, pointing out that the dish is actually chicken with wine.

Many individuals were quick to point out her blunder on social media.

“Did Rachel just say coq au vin was duck with wine?” Thomas wondered. Please accept my apologies.”

“Coq Au Vin Means Duck with wine, Omg I’m DEAD,” Emma Jane Bowles said.

“Rachel attempting to be snooty with her coq au vin comment,” moaningmadam stated. and WRONGLY interpreting the contents LOOL.”

“Coq au vin” (duck with wine) gives me the same vibes as “Barcelona is in Italy,” stated amzii.

“Rachel is trying to act smart, as if she’s this wonderful cook, and then she argues that “Coq au vin” is duck in wine sauce,” Rego added. “Coq au vin” is and always has been chicken, so I might have cringed for her.”