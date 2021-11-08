During a church service, a man pulled out a gun and was disarmed by the pastor.

A man wielding a gun was assaulted by a pastor and his parishioners during a Sunday afternoon church service, averting potential tragedy.

The Nashville Light Mission Pentecostal Church was the scene of a dramatic intervention, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

Dezire Baganda, 26, was sitting in the front row of the church when he brandished a gun and approached the altar, where the pastor and congregation were praying.

However, the church’s pastor, Ezekiel Ndikumana, was among those who were able to safely disarm the man before any shots were fired, according to local media station WKRN.

Baganda is claimed to have commanded everyone to stand while waving and pointing a firearm at the crowd, according to police.

They stated that before any shots were fired, the pastor tackled Baganda. Several church members then ran in to help remove the suspect’s firearm, pinning Baganda to the ground until cops arrived.

“The first thing that came to mind was that he intended to kill,” Ndikumana told WKRN through a translator.

The pastor appears to be walking out of the building before creeping behind the gun-wielding Baganda and pushing him to the ground, according to a video obtained by WKRN.

Ndikumana commented on the video, saying: “I believe God used me because I felt compelled to utilize the back door as an illustration of what was going on by attempting to sneak behind him. And then I felt compelled to go grab him… and that’s exactly what I did.” Nzojibugami Noe, a choir member, added: “Almost everyone could see him because he was in front of them. He had no one behind him yet, so he could have done whatever he wanted.” Baganda has previously attended services at the Nashville Light Mission Pentecostal Church, despite not being a church member.

Baganda will face 15 counts of felony aggravated assault, with “additional counts expected to be added at the beginning of the week,” according to police.

The amount of his bond was set at $375,000.

For more information on this topic, the Washington Newsday has reached out to the Nashville Light Mission Pentecostal Church and the Nashville Police Department.

