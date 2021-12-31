During a chocolate milk run at 7-Eleven, Dad wins a $1 million lottery jackpot.

After purchasing a scratch-off lottery ticket at a 7-Eleven store in Virginia to purchase chocolate milk for his kids, a Virginia father has won a $1 million jackpot reward.

Dennis Willoughby of North Chesterfield purchased a $1,000,000 Platinum Jackpot scratch-off ticket at a 7-Eleven in Richmond while buying chocolate milk for his kids.

The lottery ticket cost $10, which was significantly more than the cost of the drink, but he chose to purchase it nonetheless.

According to the Miami Herald, Willoughby simply imagined himself winning the jackpot while at the convenience store.

He was surprised to learn that he had won the jackpot award when he scratched his card, according to UPI.

Willoughby surpassed chances of 1 in 1,632,000 by winning the lottery. According to Virginia Lottery officials, he is the second top prize winner for the $1,000,000 Platinum Jackpot game, with one more $1-million ticket remaining in circulation.

Willoughby chose to collect the wins as a one-time lump-sum payment of $640,205 before taxes rather of putting them in annual instalments for the next 30 years. Officials, on the other hand, have not revealed how the lucky individual intends to spend his money.

Meanwhile, the state lottery paid a $10,000 commission to the 7-Eleven retailer that sold the winning ticket.

A North Carolina man won two $25,000 lottery jackpots for life earlier this month after purchasing two identical tickets by accident. Scotty Thomas, 49, a Fayetteville dump truck driver, filled out an online form because he wasn’t sure if he had previously bought a ticket in the state’s Lucky for Life lottery drawing.

On every $2 lottery ticket, he could have claimed a yearly annuity of $25,000 or a lump amount of $390,000 after winning the jackpot.

However, he chose to collect a $780,000 lump sum payment for both tickets.

After federal and state tax withholdings, he took home a total of $551,851.