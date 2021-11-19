During a check of a residence, two men identified as police officers discover a revolver and bullets.

After discovering a firearm, heroin, and cocaine in a residence, police have named two suspects.

On Thursday, November 18, detectives charged two males and arrested a woman after police seized class A drugs, a pistol, and ammunition in Huyton.

Officers discovered the illicit materials at a residence on York Road shortly after 11 a.m.

Terry Armstrong, 18, of York Road, has been charged with gun possession, offensive weapon possession, and possession of controlled Class A narcotics.

Callum Woods, 20, of no fixed address, was charged with having class A narcotics in his possession with the purpose to provide them.

Both men are scheduled to appear at Wirral Adult Remand Court today, November 19. Both of them are currently being held in jail.

A 20-year-old West Derby woman has been released awaiting further investigation.

“Our officers will continue to conduct stop searches and execute warrants to remove narcotics and firearms from circulation that might have badly harmed families and damaged the lives of people in the community,” Detective Inspector John Fitzgerald said.

“Every weapon we remove from circulation and every arrest we make in respect to weapons makes our streets safer.”

“I am ecstatic that we were able to recover this weapon and prevent it from wreaking havoc in our neighborhoods.”

“We are committed to removing firearms from our streets, and be assured that if you inform us of any suspected weapons ownership or offenses, we will take action and prosecute those involved.”