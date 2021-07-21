During a chase on the M6, a suspect wanted for assault ‘drove at a police officer.’

During a chase down a highway, a man allegedly drove towards a police officer.

The suspect was wanted for an attack earlier that day, but he refused to cooperate with officers and led them on a chase down the M6, which began near Warrington.

The 30-year-old male allegedly drove at a police officer at one point.

He was unharmed, and the vehicle did not impact the officer, according to reports.

To prevent the offender from fleeing, officers used tactical pursuit and confinement techniques such as rolling road blocks and a spike stop.

Joshua Beech, of Cannock’s Hampton Green, was arrested and charged with assault, burglary, assault of an emergency services personnel, failure to stop, and harassment.

He was remanded in custody and made his first appearance in Warrington Magistrates Court this week.

In a joint operation, Warrington police and Cheshire police’s highways and crime branch joined forces with armed officers from Cheshire and North Wales, as well as North West transport police.

“A terrific act of teamwork,” remarked Northwest Motorway Police.

