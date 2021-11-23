During a campaign stop in Texas, a Texas man tells Beto O’Rourke to “Get the Hell Out.”

In a video that has been viewed over 400,000 times on Twitter, a man told Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke to “get the f out” during a recent campaign rally.

In the video, the man introduces himself as Robert, a Houston resident, and asks to shake O’Rourke’s hand before screaming his frustrations.

Ranchers, oil and gas firms, and farmers were represented by him. “Like Maxine Waters, I’m in your grill, pleading with you not to return. You are not welcome in this establishment. Please get out of here.” As O’Rourke thanks him and is brought away, the man begins yelling that O’Rourke “ain’t taking” his guns. As he walks away, the man yells at O’Rourke: “There is no one who wants you to be here. I mean it when I say no. You were defeated two out of three times “as well as removing a flag This video may contain language that is possibly objectionable.

"You're not taking my weapons either!" the man yells. On Tuesday, Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott shared the video on Facebook, writing, "Beto awful for TX." O'Rourke announced his campaign for governor against Abbott on Monday. If Democrats want to keep their election successes in Texas in 2022, many Democrats see him as a top-tier candidate.

“I want to serve this state and seek to bring the people of Texas together to handle some of the really tremendous work that is ahead of us and get over this smallness and divisiveness that Greg Abbott has brought to Texas,” O’Rourke said in an interview with Texas Monthly.

He previously served in the United States House of Representatives, representing Texas’ 16th Congressional District, which includes his hometown of El Paso.

In 2018, O’Rourke ran for the United States Senate against Republican Ted Cruz, who was the incumbent at the time. In the end, he lost by roughly 2.6 percentage points in a state that had previously been regarded to be firmly Republican—though it has turned to Democrats in recent years.

In 2020, O'Rourke ran for president but dropped out before the primaries. His campaign centered on increased gun control measures after 23 people were killed in El Paso.