During a C-Section, a doctor accidentally leaves a gauze within the woman’s body, and the patient fights for her life.

A woman in India is on life support after a doctor allegedly left a piece of gauze inside her body during a cesarean section procedure.

According to NDTV, the victim’s husband, Manoj, has filed a case against a government hospital in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the complaint, Manoj’s wife, who is in her 30s, had a cesarean section procedure on Jan. 6 at the Government Medical College in Shahjahanpur and gave birth to a healthy baby girl before returning home.

The patient, however, continued to have abdominal pain even after months. Her illness did not improve despite taking medication and seeing multiple doctors. The pair then drove to a private hospital, where she had a CT scan and discovered a piece of gauze within her body.

The woman’s health continued to deteriorate despite surgery to remove the substance. After that, she was transferred to Lucknow’s King George Medical University. According to the lawsuit, the unidentified woman was in a trauma center fighting for her life.

“Her health is in jeopardy. Radheshyam, the woman’s father, informed NDTV that his daughter was maintained on ventilator support.

Following the filing of the complaint, the authorities at the government medical college where the C-section was conducted acted quickly and organized an investigating team chaired by two doctors, according to News18. If the claims are accurate, authorities have threatened to take legal action against the doctor who performed the surgery.

In a similar case reported from Srinagar, India, a woman who went in for gallbladder removal surgery last month instead had her uterus removed. According to the woman’s complaint, she was diagnosed with a 6-mm polyp on her gallbladder, after which doctors urged her to have surgery. Her uterus, however, was absent after surgery, as revealed by an ultrasound. The scan also revealed that the polyp was too tiny to necessitate gallbladder removal. The woman’s family has filed a medical negligence lawsuit with the police against a private hospital.