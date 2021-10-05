During a break-in, a gang stole a Mercedes while the homeowners were sleeping.

While the owners were sleeping, a gang stormed into a house and stole a Mercedes.

Officers investigating the incident have issued a public call for information, believing that the cab driver or passengers may have witnessed something.

On Saturday, October 2, about 2.15 a.m., the offenders broke into the residence on Beamish Close in Appleton.

As cops and a helicopter surround a gas station, a stolen automobile wrecks in a chase.

They broke in through the back door and took the keys to a Mercedes, which they then drove away in.

Two more people dashed out on foot towards the estate’s entrance.

CCTV footage captured a cab in the area at the time of the crime, and detectives are now eager to speak with the driver or passengers.

The passengers in the taxi, according to Cheshire police, may have information that will aid their investigation.

“We have been investigating several lines of enquiry and are anxious to hear from anyone who may have information that might help the investigation,” said police officer Neil Mooney of Warrington Local Policing Unit.

“We were able to see that a cab traveled into that location at the time of the burglary while checking CCTV footage.

“The driver or the passengers could have information or have noticed suspicious people or cars.

“I’d like to use this occasion to encourage them to contact 101 and mention IML 1098445. Any information people have – no matter how insignificant – might be extremely beneficial.”

You can also give anonymous information by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.