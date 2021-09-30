During a brawl between two men outside a downtown nightclub, a woman was assaulted with a bottle.

During a dispute between two males outside a city center nightclub, a woman was smacked in the face with a bottle.

At before 4 a.m. on September 18, police were dispatched to Eberle Street in response to reports of a brawl between two males outside GBar nightclub.

According to the police, a woman had a significant cut to her face after being struck by a bottle during the brawl that began inside GBar.

A 25-year-old man has been detained on suspicion of murdering his two-year-old son’s father.

Her injuries were treated, and she is now resting at home.

Two males from Liverpool, aged 39 and 43, were arrested on suspicion of assault.

Both males have been released pending further inquiry.

The investigation is still ongoing, with investigators conducting CCTV and witness interviews and meticulously examining the evidence.

“This was an unnecessary and violent conflict between two males that has left a woman with a significant facial injury and might have endangered the lives of workers and others in the club,” Detective Inspector Chris Saidi told The Washington Newsday.

“We will not allow such aggression in our neighborhood that jeopardizes the safety of those simply having a good time or trying to get home, and we are investigating this incident further.

“Please contact us if you were in the nightclub or on Eberle Street in the early hours of Saturday morning and witnessed the event.

“Similarly, please notify us if you captured any mobile phone footage while at or around the club where the incident occurred. Any information you have may be crucial to our ongoing investigations.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to tweet @MerPolCC, go to Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Facebook and search for reference 21000649812, or phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.